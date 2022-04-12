The 14-year-old from Swadlincote was last seen late last night and despite searches throughout today, officers have not been able to find her.

Tia has links to various locations in Derbyshire, including Derby and Chesterfield, and may have travelled to one of those areas.

She is white, about 5ft 3ins, and of slim build.

Have you seen Tia today, or do you know where she might be now?

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact police via one of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to the police Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – Police have several crime reporting tools on our website or use their online contact form

Phone – call police on 101