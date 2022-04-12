Police plea for help in finding missing teen with links to Chesterfield
Derbyshire police are appealing for the public’s help finding missing teenager Tia Holmes, who has links to Chesterfield.
The 14-year-old from Swadlincote was last seen late last night and despite searches throughout today, officers have not been able to find her.
Tia has links to various locations in Derbyshire, including Derby and Chesterfield, and may have travelled to one of those areas.
She is white, about 5ft 3ins, and of slim build.
Have you seen Tia today, or do you know where she might be now?
Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact police via one of the following methods:
Facebook – send a private message to the police Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – Police have several crime reporting tools on our website or use their online contact form
Phone – call police on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website