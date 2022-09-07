Police name biker who died in Derbyshire crash as investigation continues
A motorcyclist who died following a crash in Derbyshire last month has been named.
Jamie Dancer was riding a grey Yamaha motorbike when it left Wilmot Road, Swadlincote, and collided with a house shortly after 11.20pm on August 26.
The 21-year-old, from Woodville, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he sadly later died.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and remain keen to hear from anyone who was in Heathcote Road, Stanhope Road and Alexandra Road around the time it occurred.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage which may be useful to officers should ensure it is securely downloaded to a separate device, ready for them to view.
“Please quote reference number 22*498412 when contacting us.”
Mr Dancer’s family are being supported by specialist officers, the force added.
Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police using the below methods:
Facebook – send us a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the force website or use our online contact form
Phone – call 101