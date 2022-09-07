News you can trust since 1855
Police name biker who died in Derbyshire crash as investigation continues

A motorcyclist who died following a crash in Derbyshire last month has been named.

By Alana Roberts
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 9:35 am
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 9:50 am

Jamie Dancer was riding a grey Yamaha motorbike when it left Wilmot Road, Swadlincote, and collided with a house shortly after 11.20pm on August 26.

The 21-year-old, from Woodville, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he sadly later died.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and remain keen to hear from anyone who was in Heathcote Road, Stanhope Road and Alexandra Road around the time it occurred.

Jamie Dancer, 21, died when the motorbike he was riding left the road and collided with a house in Swadlincote last month

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage which may be useful to officers should ensure it is securely downloaded to a separate device, ready for them to view.

“Please quote reference number 22*498412 when contacting us.”

Mr Dancer’s family are being supported by specialist officers, the force added.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police using the below methods:

Facebook – send us a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the force website or use our online contact form

Phone – call 101

