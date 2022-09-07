Police appeal to find missing Chesterfield man

The 26-year-old was last seen around 2.50pm on Sunday 4 September in the Stonegravels area of the town.

Reece is around 5ft 8in and has brown collar length hair which he wears combed over. It is thought he may be wearing a white hooded top with patterns on it, and red or burgundy trousers or joggers.

Anyone who has seen Reece, or knows where he may be, is asked to contact police using any of the below non-emergency methods, including reference 657 of 4 September:

Facebook – send a private message to the police Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – use the online contact form