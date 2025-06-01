Police issue urgent appeal to find missing Derbyshire teenage girl

Derbyshire police say they are becoming increasingly concerned about a teenage girl who is missing from home.

Imogen, who is 15 years old, was last seen leaving her home in Chapel-en-le-Frith on Thursday 29 May.

Imogen was wearing black leggings, a beige River Island coat, and white trainers when last seen. She is 5ft 8ins tall and is of slim build, with long brown hair.

She has links to Buxton, Whaley Bridge, and Cleveland.

If you have seen Imogen, or know where she may be, please contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference 505 of 31 May. You can get in touch via:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.