News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police issue urgent 999 appeal to help find missing Derbyshire man

Police have issued an urgent 999 appeal to help find a missing Derbyshire man

By Phil Bramley
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 7:42am

Officers are very concerned for missing man Steven, who was last seen in the Morewood Drive area of Alfreton at 7pm on Wednesday, December 28. The 44-year-old, who is 6ft tall, slim and has short brown hair, was last seen wearing a green puffa jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers.

Read More
North Derbyshire chippy ordered to make major hygiene improvements
Hide Ad

Derbyshire police say that as well as Alfreton, Steven also has links to Derby and Belper. Anyone who has seen Steven or knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the 999- emergency number.

Police say they are very concerned about his safety