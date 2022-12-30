Police issue urgent 999 appeal to help find missing Derbyshire man
Officers are very concerned for missing man Steven, who was last seen in the Morewood Drive area of Alfreton at 7pm on Wednesday, December 28. The 44-year-old, who is 6ft tall, slim and has short brown hair, was last seen wearing a green puffa jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers.
Derbyshire police say that as well as Alfreton, Steven also has links to Derby and Belper. Anyone who has seen Steven or knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the 999- emergency number.