North Derbyshire chippy ordered to make major hygiene improvements
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to a number of north Derbyshire establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – including one that has been ordered to make major improvements.
Dunkin', on Alma Leisure Park, 1 Derby Road, Chesterfield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 15.
And Greggs takeaway at Unit A, 450 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield was also given a score of five on December 19.
New food hygiene ratings have also been awarded to two of North East Derbyshire’s takeaways.
China Chef, at 93 Chesterfield Road, Dronfield was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 22.
However the Caspian Fish Bar, at 4 Church Street, Pilsley, Chesterfield was given a score of just one on November 22, meaning major improvement is necessary.
Inspectors found that the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was generally satisfactory but that their hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage required improvement.They also found that their system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, and that staff know about food safety requires major improvement.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.