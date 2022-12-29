News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

North Derbyshire chippy ordered to make major hygiene improvements

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to a number of north Derbyshire establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – including one that has been ordered to make major improvements.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 2:23pm

Dunkin', on Alma Leisure Park, 1 Derby Road, Chesterfield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 15.

And Greggs takeaway at Unit A, 450 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield was also given a score of five on December 19.

Hide Ad

New food hygiene ratings have also been awarded to two of North East Derbyshire’s takeaways.

Watchdogs have issued the ratings after inspections
Most Popular

China Chef, at 93 Chesterfield Road, Dronfield was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 22.

However the Caspian Fish Bar, at 4 Church Street, Pilsley, Chesterfield was given a score of just one on November 22, meaning major improvement is necessary.

Hide Ad

Inspectors found that the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was generally satisfactory but that their hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage required improvement.They also found that their system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, and that staff know about food safety requires major improvement.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

Hide Ad

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.