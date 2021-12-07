Police issue update after mortars found in Chesterfield skip
Mortars found in a skip in Brimington were found to be empty, police have confirmed.
On Monday, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times the force had received a call at 11.30am to report that three suspected ‘unexploded mortar shells’ had been found in a skip at Muk Tubs Skip Hire in Brimington Road North.
A cordon was in place and a number of nearby roads were closed as an Army bomb squad was scrambled to the scene.
On Tuesday, the police spokesperson said: “Two mortars were found in the skip.
“Once the explosive ordnance division had examined them, they were found to be empty.
“The road was re-opened at 6.30pm.”
This news came on the same day a man was arrested on suspicion of making or preparing explosives with intent in Holmewood – but there is no suggestion the two incidents are linked.
The suspect arrested in Holmewood remains in police custody as enquiries continue.