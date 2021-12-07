Police issue update after mortars found in Chesterfield skip

On Monday, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times the force had received a call at 11.30am to report that three suspected ‘unexploded mortar shells’ had been found in a skip at Muk Tubs Skip Hire in Brimington Road North.

A cordon was in place and a number of nearby roads were closed as an Army bomb squad was scrambled to the scene.

On Tuesday, the police spokesperson said: “Two mortars were found in the skip.

Station Road, at the junction with Wikeley Way, was one of several roads cordoned off after mortars were found in a skip in Brimington.

“Once the explosive ordnance division had examined them, they were found to be empty.

“The road was re-opened at 6.30pm.”

This news came on the same day a man was arrested on suspicion of making or preparing explosives with intent in Holmewood – but there is no suggestion the two incidents are linked.