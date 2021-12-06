Police close several roads in Chesterfield after possible ‘unexploded mortar shells’ found in skip
Police have closed several roads in Chesterfield after suspected unexploded bombs were found in a skip.
Derbyshire police said officers were notified that three possible unexploded mortar shells had been discovered at Muk Tubs Skip Hire in Brimington at 11.30am on Monday (December 6).
Brimington Road North and surrounding streets remain are currently cordoned off and the bomb squad have been scrambled.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We received a call at 11.30am this morning to report that three, what are believed to be, unexploded mortar shells had been found in a skip at Muk Tubs Skip Hire, in Brimington Road North, Brimington.
“A cordon is in place and a number of roads nearby are closed, whilst we await the arrival of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.”