Police close several roads in Chesterfield after possible ‘unexploded mortar shells’ found in skip

Station Road, at the junction with Wikeley Way, is one of several roads cordoned off due to the suspected bomb incident on Brimington Road North

Derbyshire police said officers were notified that three possible unexploded mortar shells had been discovered at Muk Tubs Skip Hire in Brimington at 11.30am on Monday (December 6).

Brimington Road North and surrounding streets remain are currently cordoned off and the bomb squad have been scrambled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We received a call at 11.30am this morning to report that three, what are believed to be, unexploded mortar shells had been found in a skip at Muk Tubs Skip Hire, in Brimington Road North, Brimington.