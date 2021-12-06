Homes evacuated on north Derbyshire street after ‘suspicious items’ found
Several homes have been evacuated in north Derbyshire after a number of ‘suspicious items’ were found during a warrant at an address, police have confirmed.
Officers attended a house in Shakespeare Street, Holmewood, just after 9.25am on Monday.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested and remains in police custody.
“A cordon is in place and the explosive ordnance disposal team are on site.
“A number of houses are currently being evacuated in Shakespeare Street.
“There are road closures currently in place at the junction of Rosewood Way, Shakespeare Street and Lawrence Avenue.
“There is also a closure in place between Lawrence Avenue at the junction with Masefield Avenue.
“Residents are asked to stay away from the area and those evacuated will be contacted when it is safe to return to their homes.”
No further details are available at this stage.