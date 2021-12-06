Homes evacuated on north Derbyshire street after ‘suspicious items’ found

Officers attended a house in Shakespeare Street, Holmewood, just after 9.25am on Monday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

“A cordon is in place and the explosive ordnance disposal team are on site.

Derbyshire police on Shakespeare Street in Holmewood.

“A number of houses are currently being evacuated in Shakespeare Street.

“There are road closures currently in place at the junction of Rosewood Way, Shakespeare Street and Lawrence Avenue.

“There is also a closure in place between Lawrence Avenue at the junction with Masefield Avenue.

“Residents are asked to stay away from the area and those evacuated will be contacted when it is safe to return to their homes.”