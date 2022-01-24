Police issue plea for help finding missing Derbyshire woman

The 64-year-old from Glossop was last in contact with family on Friday evening. It is extremely out of character for her to go missing and as a result police are very concerned for her welfare.

Officers have been searching the area, including Mossy Lea Reservoir, Manor Park and Derbyshire Level.

Police are appealing for urgent help finding Eileen Joyce Moran

Police are now turning to the public for help finding her and want to hear from anyone who may have seen Eileen at any point over the weekend.

Do you recognise her from the photo? Do you know where she might be now?

Anyone with information should contact police immediately using one of the below methods, quoting incident 766 of 23 January:

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.