Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Chesterfield woman
Police say they are ‘increasing concerned’ for the safety of a missing woman from Chesterfield
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 8:20 am
Officers are searching for Tanya Guirdham, who was reported missing at 5.45pm on Wednesday.
The 40-year-old left home wearing a black baseball cap and a hoodie.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are increasingly concerned for her safety.
“If you have seen Tanya, or you know where she is, please contact us, quoting reference 936 of July 28.”
The force can be contacted by calling 101.