Letter: Thanks for first-class coverage on Hurst House

I thought it was first class and, alongside some of the other longer articles, really helps to lift the quality of the paper, which is so much better than it was only a few years ago.

I am also amazed you have managed to reinstate the property supplement, which I must admit I thought had gone for good. I think people do still like to see pictures in the paper of houses they might be interested in buying.

I appreciate your support for this campaign and will let you know of any developments as soon as they happen.

A letter praises the Times for coverage of Hurst House.

Philip Riden

Chairman, Chesterfield Civic Society

