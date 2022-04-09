Police find body in search for missing Derbyshire man
A body believed to be that of a missing Derbyshire man has been found by police.
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 4:24 pm
Officers discovered the body, believed to be that of 37-year-old Danny Clarke, at a property off Osmaston Road, close to Derby city centre.
Derbyshire police said Mr Clarke’s family have been made aware and ‘our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times’.
“Officers continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of his death, however, at this time, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances,” a spokesperson said.