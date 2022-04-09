Police find body in search for missing Derbyshire man

Officers discovered the body, believed to be that of 37-year-old Danny Clarke, at a property off Osmaston Road, close to Derby city centre.

Derbyshire police said Mr Clarke’s family have been made aware and ‘our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times’.

