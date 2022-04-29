Police concerned for welfare of missing man with Derbyshire links

Leicestershire Police has launched an appeal to find the Michael Hudson who was reported missing on Wednesday, April 27.

The 28-year-old was Shackerdale Road area of Leicester at around 8.20pm before getting onto the nearby Arriva 44A bus heading towards the city.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of a medium build with short brown hair.

Missing man Michael Hudson

He was last seen wearing a black puffa style jacket, white shirt, grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Officers are concerned for his welfare as Michael needs medication which he does not have with him.

Michael has links to Loughborough and also Long Eaton area of Derbyshire so could have travelled to these locations.

Anyone who has seen him, or knows where he might be, asked to contact Leicestershire Police on 101 quoting incident 552 of April 27.