Dog rescued by firefighters after falling from quarry edge in Derbyshire

Benson, a two-year-old Rottweiler, was helped to safety after plunging from a quarry edge off Holt Road in Hackney, Matlock, on Wednesday.
Specialist rope rescue crews from Alfreton Community Fire Station and Buxton Fire Station were called to aid the animal, which had become stuck on a ledge halfway down the steep drop.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Thankfully the crews did an excellent job rescuing Benson who was no doubt a little shell shocked to have fallen down such a steep quarry, but thankfully he was not injured and didn't find his ordeal too woof!”