Dog rescued by firefighters after falling from quarry edge in Derbyshire

Specialist firefighters rescued a dog that had fallen onto on a narrow quarry ledge in Derbyshire.

By Alana Roberts
Friday, 29th April 2022, 8:23 am

Benson, a two-year-old Rottweiler, was helped to safety after plunging from a quarry edge off Holt Road in Hackney, Matlock, on Wednesday.

Specialist rope rescue crews from Alfreton Community Fire Station and Buxton Fire Station were called to aid the animal, which had become stuck on a ledge halfway down the steep drop.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Thankfully the crews did an excellent job rescuing Benson who was no doubt a little shell shocked to have fallen down such a steep quarry, but thankfully he was not injured and didn't find his ordeal too woof!”

Speicalist rope rescue crews were able to help Benson to safety (picture: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service)
Benson the Rottweiler had become trapped on a narrow ledge within the quarry (picture: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service)
