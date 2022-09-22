Police concerned for the safety of elderly woman in Chesterfield
Police say thay are concerned for the safety of an elderly woman in Chesterfield.
A woman, believed to be in her 70s, knocked on the door of a property in Walton Drive, Holmebrook, shortly before 7.50pm on Wednesday evening stating that she was lost. She then ran away before the owner could help her.
She is described as white, with short dark hair, glasses and was wearing a coat and jeans, and carrying a white handbag.
Most Popular
Police are sharing images of the woman, captured via the doorbell of the property she visited, in the hope that someone may recognise her and be able to assist with their efforts to find her.
Do you recognise this lady, or do you have any other information which may be useful to officers?
If so, please contact police quoting reference 961 of 21 September.
Facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – Police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form
Phone – call police on 101.You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.