Police concerned for the safety of elderly woman in Chesterfield

A woman, believed to be in her 70s, knocked on the door of a property in Walton Drive, Holmebrook, shortly before 7.50pm on Wednesday evening stating that she was lost. She then ran away before the owner could help her.

She is described as white, with short dark hair, glasses and was wearing a coat and jeans, and carrying a white handbag.

Do you recognise this lady, or do you have any other information which may be useful to officers?

Police are sharing images of the woman, captured via the doorbell of the property she visited, in the hope that someone may recognise her and be able to assist with their efforts to find her.

If so, please contact police quoting reference 961 of 21 September.

