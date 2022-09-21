Chesterfield man threatened to “slit” partner’s throat and watch her “bleed”

After making the threat Ryan Logan, 34, made numerous others throughout the night of April 1 and the following morning.

Derby Crown Court heard he told the woman, the mother of his child, he would “end” her “with one punch”.

A prosecutor told the court: “He was extremely drunk and swearing and he kept on drinking – making his behaviour more aggressive and abusive.

"He left an hour later but called her – leaving voicemail messages calling her a tramp. The messages continued throughout the night and the following morning.”

In a victim personal statement read out in court Logan’s former partner described being “scared” to report his behaviour for fear of “repercussions”.

She said her four-year-old son had started copying Logan’s behaviour, fighting and swearing, and now suffered from attachment issues.

The court heard Logan had 13 convictions for 31 offences including dishonesty, burglary criminal damage, dangerous driving, sending offensive messages and harassment.

Emma Coverley, defending, told the court her client had been at a “particularly low spot” in his life at the time of the offending and “binge drinking” had played a part.

She said the probation service had recommended any jail term be suspended as Logan could be rehabilitated best in the community with an intensive programme.

Logan, of Station Lane, Old Whittington, admitted sending a threatening message.

Judge Shaun Smith QC, suspending a 12 month jail term for 21 months, said: “I’ve read a lot about why you are the way you are.

"How you are is an unpleasant, threatening, abusive bully. Certainly over the phone anyway.

"I am sentencing you for words spoken over the phone – it would be very easy for the court to overlook that.

"This is about words spoken rather than deeds done – if I send you to prison you will come out in six months time on licence.

"But I cannot guarantee any supervision would be of the intensity of the type of programme anticipated by probation.”