Derbyshire man who violently assaulted young baby jailed for four years

A Derbyshire man who violently assaulted a young baby has been jailed for four years.

By Ben McVay
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 9:04 am

Justin Dainty, 25, violently grabbed the child by its face and shook it by its legs during the assault – which happened three years ago.

He pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Dainty initially claimed the injuries had been caused by another child and were as the result of accidents.

However, extensive medical evidence showed the assault was a deliberate act perpetrated by an adult.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on September 12, Dainty, formerly of Hampden Street, Heanor, was jailed for four years.

Detective Sergeant Laura Clapham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Dainty committed an appalling act of violence against a defenceless baby and is rightly beginning a lengthy prison sentence.

“By trying to blame another child he appeared to believe he would get away with what he had done.

“During the course of this very lengthy investigation we were able to negate his account through detailed medical evidence. I am pleased to say the victim has made a good recovery.”