News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Chesterfield man clutched Stanley knife in Tesco TV theft after pharmacy raid

A Chesterfield man “ransacked” shelves of medication breaking into the same pharmacy twice then stole a TV from Tesco while brandishing a Stanley knife, a court heard.

By Ben McVay
Friday, 16th September 2022, 12:45 pm

Karl Wood, 38, made off with nearly £200 of anti-anxiety drug Pregabalin during two raids at Alfreton’s Peak Pharmacy on August 4 and August 8.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told Chesterfield Magistrates Court members of staff found a broken glass panel in a door used to gain entry.

She said: “The pharmacy shelves were ransacked and multiple boxes of medication were left on the floor.”

Karl Wood raided Alfreton's Tesco and Peak Pharmacy

Most Popular

Wood was identified following the break-ins, said Ms Allsop.

Then on August 9 - one day after his latest pharmacy break-in a team manager at Alfreton’s Tesco superstore encountered the defendant leaving the store with a TV in a trolley.

Read More

Read More
Raiders snatched nearly £900 of medication from Derbyshire Home Bargains

Ms Allsop said: “The TV was worth £209 and when he was asked what he was doing he said ‘f***-off, I’m not stopping, I’ve got a knife’.

“He was not brandishing it but he had it (the Stanley knife) in his hand while pushing the trolley.”

Wood, of Old Whittington Lane, Unstone, admitted burglary, shop theft and possessing an offensive weapon.

A magistrates told him: “Your record aggravates this horrendously - you didn’t brandish the knife but you had it in your hand and you made them aware of it.

“We’ll send this to the crown court and there will be a report. The offending is just horrendous.”

Wood’s case was committed to Derby Crown Court for sentence on October 20. He was bailed conditionally under curfew.