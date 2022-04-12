Police concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire schoolgirl, 13

Karissa Smith, who was last in the Peartree area of Derby on Saturday, April 9, at around 12.30pm, is 5ft 5ins tall, slim and has long brown hair.

The 13-year-old was last seen wearing blue jeans, white Nike Airforce trainers and a furry jacket.

Derbyshire police are concerned for the safety of missing teenager Karissa Smith.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said it is believed that Karissa may have travelled to the Nottingham area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 1050-110422.

Facebook – send a private message to the force Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – use the online contact form