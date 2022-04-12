Police concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire schoolgirl, 13
Police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire teenager.
Karissa Smith, who was last in the Peartree area of Derby on Saturday, April 9, at around 12.30pm, is 5ft 5ins tall, slim and has long brown hair.
The 13-year-old was last seen wearing blue jeans, white Nike Airforce trainers and a furry jacket.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said it is believed that Karissa may have travelled to the Nottingham area.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 1050-110422.
Facebook – send a private message to the force Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – use the online contact form
Phone – call officers on 101.