Alexander Wasylenko,from Grassmoor, was last seen around 12.40pm on Wednesday 13 July, in the area of Hasland Cemetery.
The 71-year-old is 5ft 9ins tall and has short grey hair and blue eyes. Alexander has a goatee style beard, glasses and was wearing a dark t-shirt, jeans and boots.
A taken from CCTV on July 13, shows the clothing Alexander was last seen wearing, including a blue polo-type shirt.
If you have seen Alexander, or know where he may be, please contact police using any of the below methods, including reference 521 of 13 July:
Facebook – send a private message to our Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – Police have several crime reporting tools on our website or use their online contact form
Phone – call them on 101