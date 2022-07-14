Alexander Wasylenko,from Grassmoor, was last seen around 12.40pm on Wednesday 13 July, in the area of Hasland Cemetery.

The 71-year-old is 5ft 9ins tall and has short grey hair and blue eyes. Alexander has a goatee style beard, glasses and was wearing a dark t-shirt, jeans and boots.

A taken from CCTV on July 13, shows the clothing Alexander was last seen wearing, including a blue polo-type shirt.

Alexander Wasylenko, who has been reported missing from Grassmoor

If you have seen Alexander, or know where he may be, please contact police using any of the below methods, including reference 521 of 13 July:

