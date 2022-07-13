Chesterfield man charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed multiple times

A woman suffered multiple stab wounds during an incident at a Chesterfield home – and a man has been arrested and charged.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 1:13 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 1:35 pm

At around midnight on Sunday, July 3, Derbyshire Police were called by paramedics to an incident on Meynell Close in Brampton, Chesterfield.

A woman was found outside a property having suffered serious injuries. She was taken to hospital and treated for a number of stab wounds. The victim has since been discharged and is continuing to recover.

Officers arrested a man close to the address shortly after the call, and believe this was an isolated incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The man charged following the incident is set to appear in court next month.

READ THIS: Man dies after crashing whilst riding motorbike near Derbyshire town

Macauley Cummins of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, was charged with attempted murder and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Monday, July 4.

The 26-year-old is due to appear at Derby Crown Court in August.