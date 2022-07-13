Chesterfield man charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed multiple times

At around midnight on Sunday, July 3, Derbyshire Police were called by paramedics to an incident on Meynell Close in Brampton, Chesterfield.

A woman was found outside a property having suffered serious injuries. She was taken to hospital and treated for a number of stab wounds. The victim has since been discharged and is continuing to recover.

Officers arrested a man close to the address shortly after the call, and believe this was an isolated incident.

The man charged following the incident is set to appear in court next month.

Macauley Cummins of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, was charged with attempted murder and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Monday, July 4.