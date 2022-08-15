Michael Hogan was last seen in the Fern Avenue area of the town at around 4.15pm on Sunday, (14 August).
The 27-year-old was last seen wearing a white vest, black shorts, white Adidas trainers and headphones.
Anyone who may have seen Michael, or has any information about his current whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the 999 emergency number.
Most Popular
-
1
17 photos show parched fields, dwindling rivers and barren reservoirs across Derbyshire – as drought is officially declared
-
2
Harry Styles spotted with girlfriend Olivia Wilde on Derbyshire’s Chatsworth Estate
-
3
Derbyshire's poshest village is named among England's most desirable places to live for second year running
-
4
Derbyshire man charged with attempted murder after reported stabbing
-
5
Police concerned for safety of missing Chesterfield man