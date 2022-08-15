Police concerned for safety of missing Chesterfield man

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Hogan was last seen in the Fern Avenue area of the town at around 4.15pm on Sunday, (14 August).

The 27-year-old was last seen wearing a white vest, black shorts, white Adidas trainers and headphones.

Anyone who may have seen Michael, or has any information about his current whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the 999 emergency number.

Michael Hogan