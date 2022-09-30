Police concerned for safety of missing 11-year-old Derbyshire girl

Brodi-Jo Brown, from Church Gresley, near Swadlincote,was last seen around 3pm on Thursday, September 29. The 11-year-old had been wearing jeans and a dark coloured hoodie.

Anyone who may have seen Brodi-Jo, or have any information on where she is now, should contact police, including reference 692-290922.

