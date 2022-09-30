News you can trust since 1855
Police concerned for safety of missing 11-year-old Derbyshire girl

Police say they are concerned for the safety of an 11-year-old girl missing from her home in Derbyshire.

By Phil Bramley
Friday, 30th September 2022, 7:45 am
Brodi-Jo Brown, from Church Gresley, near Swadlincote,was last seen around 3pm on Thursday, September 29. The 11-year-old had been wearing jeans and a dark coloured hoodie.

Anyone who may have seen Brodi-Jo, or have any information on where she is now, should contact police, including reference 692-290922.

Brodi-Jo Brown was last seen around 3pm on Thursday

You can pass information to officers via a number of methods, including: Facebook – send a private message to their Facebook page, Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact, Website – use their online contact form, Phone – call police on 101

