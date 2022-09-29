Armed police arrest man on suspicion of arson and possessing weapon after incident in Derbyshire town

Derbyshire Police carried out a warrant this morning (Thursday, September 29) at around 10.00am at an address on Oxford Street, Ripley.

Armed police officers were involved in the search, and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon and arson.

He remains in police custody at this time and further enquiries are being carried out.

The male was taken into custody by officers.

Chief Superintendent Dave Kirby said: “There was an increased police presence throughout the morning in Ripley due to a warrant at a property on Oxford Street.

“The incident has now concluded and the public in the local area can be reassured that there is no risk to them as a result of the warrant.

“Officers from our Safer Neighbourhood policing teams continue to carry out patrols in the area and we would encourage anyone who may have any concerns to speak to local officers.”

Derbyshire Police can be contacted using any of the below methods:

Phone – call 101