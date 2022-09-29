Police appeal after convicted murderer sentenced to life absconds from Derbyshire prison

Derbyshire Police are appealing to find Lee Nevins after he did not return from a period of leave on a temporary licence from HMP Sudbury. Nevins was due to return to the open prison on Tuesday, September 27.

The 39-year-old was convicted in November 2006 for murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

He is described as white, of slim build, and around 6ft tall – with short blonde hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a Tasmanian Devil on his arm.

Any sightings should be reported to the police.

Mr Nevins has links to Chester-le-Street, Gateshead and the wider Northumbria area.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*563940:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101