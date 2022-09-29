Police appeal after convicted murderer sentenced to life absconds from Derbyshire prison
Police are urging the public to help them find a convinced murder who failed to return to a Derbyshire prison.
Derbyshire Police are appealing to find Lee Nevins after he did not return from a period of leave on a temporary licence from HMP Sudbury. Nevins was due to return to the open prison on Tuesday, September 27.
The 39-year-old was convicted in November 2006 for murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment.
He is described as white, of slim build, and around 6ft tall – with short blonde hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a Tasmanian Devil on his arm.
Mr Nevins has links to Chester-le-Street, Gateshead and the wider Northumbria area.
Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*563940:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.