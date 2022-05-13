Police concern for missing man who could be in Derbyshire

Officers at South Yorkshire Police are working to trace Paul.

The 58-year-old, whose second name has not been released, may have travelled to Derbyshire in his car – a blue Ford Fiesta.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul is missing from his home in Sheffield. Image: SY Police.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Paul is missing from his home in Greenhill and was last seen at 6pm yesterday (Thursday, May 12).

"He is white and described as being of medium build and possibly wearing glasses.

“Paul’s car is a blue Ford Fiesta - reg: YM65 UDN - which was last captured in Leicestershire last night. It’s possible he may have travelled to Nottinghamshire or Derbyshire.