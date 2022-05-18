Police believe missing 15-year-old may have travelled to Derbyshire

Derbyshire police have shared an appeal to trace a missing teenager who may have travelled into the county.

By Alana Roberts
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 3:10 pm

Amber Westwood was reported missing from the Sutton In Ashfield area at around 9pm on Monday, May 16, and Nottinghamshire police say they are concerned for her safety.

The 15-year-old is described as a white female, of medium build and is around 5ft 7ins tall.

She is described as having very long brown hair and was last seen wearing black trainer’s, black leggings and checked multi coloured shirt.

Missing teenager Amber Westwood

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Have you see missing Amber? We are sharing this appeal on behalf of our colleagues Nottinghamshire Police, as it is believed the teenager could have travelled to Derbyshire.

"If you have seen Amber please get in touch via the contact details in the post.”

Anyone who has seen Amber, or has information about her whereabouts, should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 886 of May 16.

