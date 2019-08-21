Police appeal to trace family of man found in Walton Dam in Chesterfield

Police have launched an appeal to trace the family of a man whose body was found in Walton Dam yesterday (August 19).

Police were called at about 12.30pm after a member of the public spotted what appeared to be a body in the water.

Police at Walton Dam. Pictures by Brian Eyre.

READ MORE: Police yet to establish identity of man whose body was found at Chesterfield's Walton Dam

The body was recovered but police have been unable to establish the identity of the man.

They are now appealing for the public's help in finding out who he is.

READ MORE: Man's body found at Walton Dam in Chesterfield

He is described as white, in his late 60s or early 70s, of slim build and with thinning grey hair.

He was wearing a turquoise/green collared polo shirt, black trousers and brown leather slip-on shoes.

If you have a friend, relative or neighbour matching that description, who hasn’t been seen in the last few days, please call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 and quote incident 514 of August 20