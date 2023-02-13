Renee was last seen in the Midway area of Swadlincote around 4pm on Thursday 9 February. Officers have been searching and carrying out extensive enquiries to find Renee, and are now appealing to the public for help.

She is white, of slim build and has long brown hair. Renee was wearing black leggings, Nike trainers, a black crop top and a black coat. It is thought Renee could be in the Derby area, but she also has connections to Manchester.

Have you seen Renee, or do you know where she might be now? If you can help, please contact police on the details below quoting reference 609 of 9 February: