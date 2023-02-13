News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for help over missing 14-year-old Chesterfield girl

Police say they are concerned for the safety of a 14-year-old girl who is missing from Chesterfield.

By Phil Bramley
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 7:31am

Renee was last seen in the Midway area of Swadlincote around 4pm on Thursday 9 February. Officers have been searching and carrying out extensive enquiries to find Renee, and are now appealing to the public for help.

She is white, of slim build and has long brown hair. Renee was wearing black leggings, Nike trainers, a black crop top and a black coat. It is thought Renee could be in the Derby area, but she also has connections to Manchester.

Renee was last seen in the Midway area of Swadlincote around 4pm on Thursday
Have you seen Renee, or do you know where she might be now? If you can help, please contact police on the details below quoting reference 609 of 9 February:

Facebook – send private message to the police Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact; use the online contact form or Phone – on 101

