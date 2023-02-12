Declan Russell was arrested following the search of a property on Outram Street on Wednesday 8 February. The 23-year-old of Sutton in Ashfield has now been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

After appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 9 February, he was remanded and will appear at court at a later date.

Two other men, a 42-year-old from Ripley and a 32-year-old from Eastwood, and two women, a 40-year-old from Somercotes and a 37-year-old from Riddings, were also arrested on suspicion of drugs offences. All four people have been bailed pending further enquiries. A quantity of suspected Class A drugs has been seized as part of the investigation.

PC Steven Gilburn, of our Adult Exploitation Investigation Unit, said: “We are committed to reducing the harm caused by drugs and we will always act on information we receive from our local communities.

“We are committed to targeting offenders and wider serious and organised crime groups who can target those who are vulnerable - ruining lives and causing a negative impact on our neighbourhoods. If you have any information about illegal drug use in your area, please get in touch and report any suspicious activity to us.”