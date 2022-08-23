Police appeal for help in find missing Chesterfield man

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran McLaughlin was last seen in Chapel Street, Brimington, on 12 August at around 11.15am.

He was wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts, a black baseball cap and black trainers at the time.

Have you seen Kieran?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old is described as white, of medium build with short dark brown hair. He has multiple tattoos, a pierced ear, and a tongue piercing.

Kieran has links to the Barnsley area of South Yorkshire.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “If you have seen Kieran or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact by quoting reference 824 of 18 August.”

opu can contcat police by sending a private message to their Facebook page, via Twitter to @DerPolContact, using their online contact form or by calling on 101.

MORE TO READ: Teenager hospitalised after suffering possible stab wound in Derbyshire park attack