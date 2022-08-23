Police appeal for help in find missing Chesterfield man
Police have issued an eappeal for help finding a Chesterfield man who has been reported as missing.
Kieran McLaughlin was last seen in Chapel Street, Brimington, on 12 August at around 11.15am.
He was wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts, a black baseball cap and black trainers at the time.
The 35-year-old is described as white, of medium build with short dark brown hair. He has multiple tattoos, a pierced ear, and a tongue piercing.
Kieran has links to the Barnsley area of South Yorkshire.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “If you have seen Kieran or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact by quoting reference 824 of 18 August.”
opu can contcat police by sending a private message to their Facebook page, via Twitter to @DerPolContact, using their online contact form or by calling on 101.
Alernatively, you can also anonymously Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or at the Crimestoppers website.