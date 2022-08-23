News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for help in find missing Chesterfield man

Police have issued an eappeal for help finding a Chesterfield man who has been reported as missing.

By Phil Bramley
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 8:08 am
Kieran McLaughlin was last seen in Chapel Street, Brimington, on 12 August at around 11.15am.

He was wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts, a black baseball cap and black trainers at the time.

Have you seen Kieran?

The 35-year-old is described as white, of medium build with short dark brown hair. He has multiple tattoos, a pierced ear, and a tongue piercing.

Kieran has links to the Barnsley area of South Yorkshire.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “If you have seen Kieran or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact by quoting reference 824 of 18 August.”

opu can contcat police by sending a private message to their Facebook page, via Twitter to @DerPolContact, using their online contact form or by calling on 101.

Alernatively, you can also anonymously Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or at the Crimestoppers website.

