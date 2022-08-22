Teenager hospitalised after suffering possible stab wound in Derbyshire park attack

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were alerted to the incident by East Midlands Ambulance Service who had been called to treat a 17-year-old on Midland Road, Swadlincote, just before 9.35pm on Saturday, August 20.

It is thought the boy had suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital having suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

A 19-year-old man is also thought to have been injured during the incident but did not suffer any serious injuries, police say.

Police are appealing for information after two teenagers were assaulted in a Derbyshire town – one of whom was possibly stabbed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives believe the assault may have taken place at Eureka Park and involved a large group of teenagers or young men at around 9.30pm that evening.

Acting Inspector Ben Wildman of Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone with any information which could help with our enquiries.

“We are putting on extra patrols in the area, and residents may see an increased presence to reassure local residents and give people the opportunity to speak with them face-to-face.”

To contact police, use any of the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 2200048503:

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the Derbyshire Constabulary website or use the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.