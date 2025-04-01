Police appeal for help finding missing Derbyshire teenager

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 1st Apr 2025, 07:54 BST
Derbyshire Police have issued an appeal for helping finding a Derbyshire teenager who has gone missing from home.

Anthony was last seen at his home address in Ashbourne around 4pm on Monday 31st March .

He is described as a white male, slim build, around 5ft8 with short brown hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit top and trousers, with black trainers.

If you have seen Anthony or know of his whereabouts, please contact Derbyshire Police on the below methods quoting reference 1121-310325.

