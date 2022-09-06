News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for help finding missing Derbyshire teen

Police are appealing for help finding Derbyshire teenager Freddy Lewsley, who has gone missing.

By Phil Bramley
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 7:43 am

The 14-year-old, from Swadlincote, was last seen on Friday 2 September and could possibly be in the Long Eaton area.

Officers have been searching and carrying out extensive enquiries to find Freddy, but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking for the public’s help.

He is around 5ft 2in tall, is of medium build and has short dark brown hair. Freddy may be wearing a tracksuit and have a black ‘Zavetti Canada’ puffer jacket.

14-year-old Freddy Lewsley was last seen on Friday, September 2

Have you seen Freddy? Do you know where he might be now?

Anyone with information should contact police using one of the below methods, quoting incident 889 of 2nd September:

Facebook – send a private message to the [police Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website –Police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form

Phone – call on 101

