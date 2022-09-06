Police appeal for help finding missing Derbyshire teen
Police are appealing for help finding Derbyshire teenager Freddy Lewsley, who has gone missing.
The 14-year-old, from Swadlincote, was last seen on Friday 2 September and could possibly be in the Long Eaton area.
Officers have been searching and carrying out extensive enquiries to find Freddy, but are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking for the public’s help.
He is around 5ft 2in tall, is of medium build and has short dark brown hair. Freddy may be wearing a tracksuit and have a black ‘Zavetti Canada’ puffer jacket.
Most Popular
-
1
Mobile speed cameras locations September 2022: Including Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Derby and High Peak
-
2
Travellers moved on from illegal camp in Derbyshire village – after allegedly breaking into site
-
3
New barbecue food shop in Chesterfield is opened by couple who launched takeaway business at home during lockdown
-
4
Shocking footage shows moment Derbyshire drunk driver hits lorry and flips her car
-
5
Exact time thunderstorms could hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire – as Met Office warns of torrential rain and lightning
Read More
Have you seen Freddy? Do you know where he might be now?
Anyone with information should contact police using one of the below methods, quoting incident 889 of 2nd September:
Facebook – send a private message to the [police Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website –Police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form
Phone – call on 101