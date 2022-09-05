Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, September 1, a group of travellers established an illegal encampment at The Avenue Washlands park in Wingerworth.

A number of caravans were parked on the site, and Cllr Ross Shipman, who represents Tupton and Wingerworth, said the “chain was broken to gain access.”

North East Derbyshire District Council have confirmed today (Monday, September 5) that the travellers were removed from the site.

The travellers left the site today after five days.

An NEDDC spokesperson said: “The Illegal Encampment Taskforce, chaired by the Police and Crime Commissioner, have met today and can inform you the travellers who were on site at The Avenue in Wingerworth have left the site.

“This swift and successful removal has been possible thanks to the taskforce and multi-agency working to deal with the situation as quickly as possible, working with the land owner who instructed bailiffs to remove the travellers from the site.