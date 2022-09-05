Police uncover thousands of illegal cigarettes in Derbyshire town – as same premises ‘strikes again’
Officers in a Derbyshire town discovered 5,000 illegal cigarettes – after the same premises was caught out twice in a month.
On August 9, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team gained access to a vehicle in the town and discovered an estimated £5,000 worth of illegal cigarettes. The discovery was made after reports of the cigarettes being sold in Shirebrook, and they were later destroyed by Trading Standards
On Saturday, September 3, officers reported that they had uncovered another significant amount of illegal cigarettes.
In a Facebook post, the SNT said: “You saw our post on August 9 whereby we received information regarding illegal cigarettes being sold in Shirebrook. Well, the same premises strikes again!
Most Popular
-
1
Shocking footage shows moment Derbyshire drunk driver hits lorry and flips her car
-
2
Traffic queues on M1 in Derbyshire after incidents on both carriageways
-
3
Exact time thunderstorms could hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire – as Met Office warns of torrential rain and lightning
-
4
Mobile speed cameras locations September 2022: Including Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Derby and High Peak
-
5
Travellers set up illegal encampment near Chesterfield – having broken into site to gain access
“We've worked again with Trading Standards who have found and seized nearly 5,000 illegal cigarettes and a quantity of illegal tobacco. 100 non-conforming vapes were also seized.
“Please be aware – illegal cigarettes can be really harmful to health. These types of cigarettes carry a fire risk alongside a huge health risk and are even more toxic than genuine brands, often containing noxious cancer-causing chemicals such as arsenic and lead.”
Reports can be made to Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.