On August 9, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team gained access to a vehicle in the town and discovered an estimated £5,000 worth of illegal cigarettes. The discovery was made after reports of the cigarettes being sold in Shirebrook, and they were later destroyed by Trading Standards

On Saturday, September 3, officers reported that they had uncovered another significant amount of illegal cigarettes.

In a Facebook post, the SNT said: “You saw our post on August 9 whereby we received information regarding illegal cigarettes being sold in Shirebrook. Well, the same premises strikes again!

Police have removed a large amount of illegal cigarettes from Shirebrook’s streets in the past month.

“We've worked again with Trading Standards who have found and seized nearly 5,000 illegal cigarettes and a quantity of illegal tobacco. 100 non-conforming vapes were also seized.

“Please be aware – illegal cigarettes can be really harmful to health. These types of cigarettes carry a fire risk alongside a huge health risk and are even more toxic than genuine brands, often containing noxious cancer-causing chemicals such as arsenic and lead.”

