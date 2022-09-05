Police officer seriously injured in hit and run after incident at Derbyshire pub
Officers are appealing for the public’s help after a colleague was injured by a hit and run driver in Derbyshire.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of an assault outside The Hairy Dog pub in Becket Street, Derby, at around 12.30am on Sunday, September 4.
The victim told officers at the scene that two black men in a silver Volkswagen Passat – with a registration plate beginning VK59 – had punched him to the face.
Officers saw a car matching the description given by the victim sat in traffic in The Wardwick. As an officer went towards the Passat, the car crossed onto the wrong side of the road and hit the officer, leaving him with a serious injury to his leg.
The driver did not stop and drove off along Curzon Street and then onto Uttoxeter New Road.
Detectives are now appealing for the public’s help to locate the car and the driver. Of particular interest is anyone who was in the area of The Hairy Dog prior to the initial assault or anyone who knows the identity of those in the car.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 51-040922:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.