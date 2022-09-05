Police appeal after vandals strike twice at Derbyshire primary school in a matter of days
Officers are asking the public to help their investigation into incidents of criminal damage at a Derbyshire primary school.
The Holmewood Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing for witnesses after two separate offences of criminal damage caused at Heath Primary School on Slack Lane, Heath.
The first incident happened between 3.00pm on Friday, August 26 and 7.45am on Tuesday, August 30. The second occurred between 3.10pm and 3.25pm on Monday, August 29.
READ THIS: Police make three arrests after spate of racist graffiti and criminal damage in Derbyshire village
Most Popular
-
1
Traffic queues on M1 in Derbyshire after incidents on both carriageways
-
2
Travellers set up illegal encampment near Chesterfield – having broken into site to gain access
-
3
Shocking footage shows moment Derbyshire drunk driver hits lorry and flips her car
-
4
Dodgy drivers caught up to no good on Derbyshire roads in the last fortnight
-
5
Driver crashes into sculpture on Chesterfield roundabout – as police arrest one ‘completely wasted’ man
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*503807 or 22*502988:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.