Police appeal after vandals strike twice at Derbyshire primary school in a matter of days

The Holmewood Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing for witnesses after two separate offences of criminal damage caused at Heath Primary School on Slack Lane, Heath.

The first incident happened between 3.00pm on Friday, August 26 and 7.45am on Tuesday, August 30. The second occurred between 3.10pm and 3.25pm on Monday, August 29.

Any witnesses are urged to get in touch with Derbyshire Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*503807 or 22*502988:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101