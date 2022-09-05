Police make three arrests after spate of racist graffiti and criminal damage in Derbyshire village

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On August 19, the Creswell Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that they were investigating incidents of graffiti and criminal damage across the village.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Some of the graffiti is of a racist nature and this language and behaviour is not tolerated in our communities.

“Incidents have been reported along Elmton Road, The Model Village as well as onto the new estate. Damage has also been caused to a bus stop which has been smashed on Elmton Road.

A number of incidents were reported to officers in Creswell.

“A vehicle was targeted on Elmton Road with the offenders throwing a brick through the car window and trying to remove the ignition barrel. Following being unable to get the car started they have spray painted ‘sorry’ on the side of the car.”

On Saturday, September 3, the Creswell Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that three males had been arrested in relation to these incidents.

An SNT spokesperson adied: “The males have now been interviewed and enquiries are ongoing. If you see anything suspicious, or crimes in progress, please let us know.

“We are working hard in creating a safer community and without assistance from residents it makes it harder to identify suspects and harder again to get a good result for the community.”

Reports can be made to Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101