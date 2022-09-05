Police make three arrests after spate of racist graffiti and criminal damage in Derbyshire village
Officers have arrested three males in connection with a series of incidents – including criminal damage and racist graffiti – that occurred in a Derbyshire village.
On August 19, the Creswell Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that they were investigating incidents of graffiti and criminal damage across the village.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Some of the graffiti is of a racist nature and this language and behaviour is not tolerated in our communities.
“Incidents have been reported along Elmton Road, The Model Village as well as onto the new estate. Damage has also been caused to a bus stop which has been smashed on Elmton Road.
“A vehicle was targeted on Elmton Road with the offenders throwing a brick through the car window and trying to remove the ignition barrel. Following being unable to get the car started they have spray painted ‘sorry’ on the side of the car.”
On Saturday, September 3, the Creswell Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that three males had been arrested in relation to these incidents.
An SNT spokesperson adied: “The males have now been interviewed and enquiries are ongoing. If you see anything suspicious, or crimes in progress, please let us know.
“We are working hard in creating a safer community and without assistance from residents it makes it harder to identify suspects and harder again to get a good result for the community.”
Reports can be made to Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.