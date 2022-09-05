Gang of youths attack 60-year-old man in Derbyshire town and leave him seriously injured
A 60-year-old man was hospitalised with serious injuries after being assaulted by a group of youths at a Derbyshire park.
Shortly before 9.00pm on Friday, September 2, a 60-year-old man was walking his dog close to Osborne’s Pond, off Roper Avenue, in Shipley Park, Heanor.
The victim was assaulted by a group of youths and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital following the attack, where he currently remains.
Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and are currently in police custody. Officers will be in the area for some time while they carry out enquiries.
Most Popular
-
1
Travellers set up illegal encampment near Chesterfield – having broken into site to gain access
-
2
Traffic queues on M1 in Derbyshire after incidents on both carriageways
-
3
Shocking footage shows moment Derbyshire drunk driver hits lorry and flips her car
-
4
Dodgy drivers caught up to no good on Derbyshire roads in the last fortnight
-
5
Driver crashes into sculpture on Chesterfield roundabout – as police arrest one ‘completely wasted’ man
READ THIS: Police appeal for witnesses after two men suffered slash wounds during brawl at club in Derbyshire town
Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*512397:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.