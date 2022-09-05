Gang of youths attack 60-year-old man in Derbyshire town and leave him seriously injured

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly before 9.00pm on Friday, September 2, a 60-year-old man was walking his dog close to Osborne’s Pond, off Roper Avenue, in Shipley Park, Heanor.

The victim was assaulted by a group of youths and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital following the attack, where he currently remains.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and are currently in police custody. Officers will be in the area for some time while they carry out enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*512397:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101