Police appeal for witnesses after two men suffered slash wounds during brawl at club in Derbyshire town
Officers are urging witnesses to come forward after a fight at a Derbyshire club – which left two victims with slash wounds.
It is believed the incident happened inside, or close to, The Crib Bar on Church Street, Ripley, at around 4.00am on Sunday, September 4.
The fight is thought to have involved a small group of men and two victims, who are both in their 20s, suffered slash wounds. The injuries they sustained are not life-threatening.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may be able to help with their enquiries – in particular anyone that saw an old-style black Jeep Cherokee 4x4, which may have been driven by two people involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*514897:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.