Police appeal for witnesses after two men suffered slash wounds during brawl at club in Derbyshire town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed the incident happened inside, or close to, The Crib Bar on Church Street, Ripley, at around 4.00am on Sunday, September 4.

The fight is thought to have involved a small group of men and two victims, who are both in their 20s, suffered slash wounds. The injuries they sustained are not life-threatening.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may be able to help with their enquiries – in particular anyone that saw an old-style black Jeep Cherokee 4x4, which may have been driven by two people involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*514897:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101