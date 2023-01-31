Police appeal for help as concerns grow for missing Derbyshire man
Derbyshire police say they are concerned for the safety of a man who has gone missing from his home in Tibshelf.
The 46-year-old man named Dariusz was last seen on Sunday 22 January at around 6.30pm. He is described as white and has short dark blonde, greying hair. He was thought to be wearing high visibility work wear and a black cap.
If you have seen Dariusz or know of his whereabouts please contact police using the following methods quoting incident number 594 of 30 January.
Facebook – send a private message to the police Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website – use their online contact form
or Phone – call on 101