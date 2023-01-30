Derbyshire police appeal following robbery at Chesterfield petrol station

Officers were called just before 8.15pm on Friday, January 27 to the Esso Petrol Station on Derby Road in Birdholme, Chesterfield, following reports of a robbery.

It is believed a man entered the business, threatened the cashier and demanded money from the cashier before leaving.

An investigation has been launched and a man, in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Officers are also appealing for anyone with information about what happened and could help with enquiries to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*55836, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101