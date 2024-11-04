Police appeal after two vans set on fire and three windows smashed with bricks in Chesterfield

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after three incidents of criminal damage where bricks were thrown through windows, and two vans set on fire, in Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first incident occurred at around 11.15 pm on 26 October at a property in Gypsy Lane - where a brick was thrown through the window of the house.

Just after midnight on 27 October, officers received reports of a second incident at a property in Lancaster Road. A van parked outside the property was set on fire and a brick was thrown through the window of the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third incident occurred just after 2.30 am on Wednesday 30 October when we were called by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to reports of a van on fire on the street in Hill Grove. At the same time, damage was caused to a nearby house, when a brick was thrown through a window.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after three incidents of criminal damage where bricks were thrown through windows, and two vans set on fire, in Chesterfield.

No-one has been injured in any of the incidents but both fires are being treated as deliberate.

Derbyshire police are currently treating the incidents as linked and enquiries are ongoing.

Inspector Kara Simpson said: “We understand that these incidents will cause some concern in the local community and while investigations are at an early stage, these do appear to be targeted incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents will see an increased police presence in the area in the coming days and I’d urge anyone with any concerns, or information, to speak to an officer.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with any information on the incidents as well as CCTV or dashcam footage from the dates and times mentioned.

Anyone who can help police with their investigation, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*640624 for the Gypsy Lane incident, 24*640302 for the Lancaster Road incident and 24*646898 for the Hill Grove incident:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.