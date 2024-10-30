“I was watching telly and suddenly saw a ball of flames”: says Chesterfield resident targeted in arson attack

Police investigation continues after an incident which saw a van set on fire and a brick thrown through a window in Chesterfield.

The incident, which took place just after midnight on Saturday, saw a camper van set on fire and a brick with a note thrown through Jonathan Joule’s window on Lancaster Road in Newbold.

Mr Joule said: “I was watching telly on Saturday night and suddenly saw a ball of flames and then a brick went through the window of my house. It was very shocking.

"The worst thing is that when the van was on fire, it rolled forward to the house. It was leaning on the house right under a window. If the window had gone through, that would have been it. If it wasn't for my neighbours and myself getting hose pipes on it, the house would have probably gone.”

Emergency services were called and the fire service soon arrived and put the fire out.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters from Chesterfield were called to a vehicle fire outside a property on Lancaster Road in Newbold at 00.04 hours on Sunday 27 October.

“Upon arrival, fire crews discovered a camper van on fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, which had caused damage to the front of the property.

“A joint police and fire investigation into the cause of the fire determined the most likely cause was deliberate ignition.”

Mr Joule added: “The fire brigade got here pretty quick and they got the fire out quick too. What worries me is that the note said it was a warning. I have no idea who it was and why they did it, but it's worrying because you don't know if they will come back and do it again.

"I’ve heard a house in Old Whittington had a brick through their window with an identical note half an hour earlier, on the same night. It’s very strange.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to reports of a vehicle on fire in Lancaster Road, Chesterfield, just after midnight on 27 October. A joint police and fire investigation has concluded that the fire was started deliberately. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.”