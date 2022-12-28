Playboy lingerie model search: Derbyshire mum is voted through to fourth round of global competition
A curvaceous contender who is in the running to be Playboy’s next lingerie model is counting on voters in her native Derbyshire to make her dream come true.
Jordan Power, a mum of three from Holmewood, has reached the fourth round of Be the Face of Playboy’s Lingerie Campaign. Currently sitting in fourth position, she needs to hit the top three by January 5, 2023, to qualify as a group finalist.
Posting on her social media Jordan said: “Help me get through! A massive thanks to all of you so far!”
Jordan, 36, who says she is all natural with a real woman’s body said she often dreamed of modelling lingerie but never had the confidence to do it before now. She added that selection for the competition, where her rivals include some of the world’s most beautiful women, had empowered her to feel positive about the way she looks.
Several of the photos that Tesco Mobile employee Jordan sent in for the competition were taken by her work colleague who is a professional photographer. Jordan’s husband, James, chose the images to be submitted.
The winner of the competition will be $25,000 dollars richer, take part in a Playboy lingerie photoshoot launch and campaign in early 2023 and be invited with their guest to a Playboy Party in the USA which includes a round trip flight.
To vote for Jordan, go to https://orbiiit.com/contest/40/entry/44936. There’s a free vote per person and a charge for additional votes with proceeds supporting the National Network of Abortion Funds.