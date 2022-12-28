Jordan Power, a mum of three from Holmewood, has reached the fourth round of Be the Face of Playboy’s Lingerie Campaign. Currently sitting in fourth position, she needs to hit the top three by January 5, 2023, to qualify as a group finalist.

Posting on her social media Jordan said: “Help me get through! A massive thanks to all of you so far!”

Jordan, 36, who says she is all natural with a real woman’s body said she often dreamed of modelling lingerie but never had the confidence to do it before now. She added that selection for the competition, where her rivals include some of the world’s most beautiful women, had empowered her to feel positive about the way she looks.

Jordan Power is through to the fourth round of Playboy lingerie model competition (photo: Rebekah Stockdale)

Several of the photos that Tesco Mobile employee Jordan sent in for the competition were taken by her work colleague who is a professional photographer. Jordan’s husband, James, chose the images to be submitted.

The winner of the competition will be $25,000 dollars richer, take part in a Playboy lingerie photoshoot launch and campaign in early 2023 and be invited with their guest to a Playboy Party in the USA which includes a round trip flight.

