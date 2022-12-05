Jordan Power, 36, admits that she is proud to have been selected for a competition in which she is rivalling the world’s most glamorous women.

She said: “I think there are 14,000 competitors. There are a lot of very good looking girls with great figures. I'm from a small town and up against women who will have a lot of fans voting for them. It would be nice if someone who was down to earth, a mother and a worker could put Chesterfield on the map.

"I’m 36 and a big girl and have always dreamed about doing it but never had the confidence before. While I’m not one to boast about myself, people keep telling me that I am quite a good looking women and I've waited all this time to start believing that.”

Jordan Power, a mum of three from Holmewood, is aiming to reach the next round of the Playboy Model Search competition.

Selection for the global contest has empowered Jordan to feel positive about the way she looks. She says on the competition website: "I'll be honest, I'm no model and have no fancy lingerie nor a size 10. I take my own photos and dye my own hair, use makeup to feel good. I might not win! But I'm so proud of myself for entering. We all have desires and fantasies – this is mine.”

Jordan, who says that she is “all natural with a real woman’s body”, is a size 14/16 with a 38DD bust. She said: “A lot of people think the competition is about getting your breasts out but when they said it was about searching for the next face for the lingerie, it was something that I wanted to do.”

When asked if she would strip off, she said: "It's Playboy - I'm not sure about that one. I do have to think about my children. They know what I'm doing and they do support me; I don't want to hide anything from them.”

Her husband James chose the photos for her competition entry, some of which were taken by one of her workmates who is a professional photographer. Jordan said: “I've never done a bedroom shoot before. I absolutely loved it.”

Jordan, who works in sales for Tesco Mobile, is bidding for a prize which includes 25,000 dollars, a trip to the Playboy mansion in Los Angeles county and modelling a lingerie collection. She said: “I like Playboy fashion and lingerie. Playboy caters for everybody apart from the bigger women - I was hoping to be the first. I’ve got images in my head of lacy lingerie that is comfortable for bigger women like myself. ”

She fell for the Playboy brand in her youth. “It was a thing that teenagers had back in the day - the logo with the little bunny on made us think we were cool before we realised what it stood for,” said Jordan. “ I had a big pink and blue handbag with the Playboy logo on when I was 16.”

Now she’s keen to bag a dream prize and is counting on Derbyshire voters to catapult her into the second round. Jordan must make it into the top 15 to qualify and currently stands at number seven among 32 competitors in the first round that closes just before midnight on Tuesday, December 6. There’s a free vote initially, followed by a fee for every additional vote placed by the same person in that round, with the proceeds going to an abortion charity. To vote for Jordan, go to https://orbiiit.com/contest/40