The former Darley Hillside Methodist Church in Moor Lane, Darley Dale, will be turned into four apartments after planning approval from Derbyshire Dales District Council.

At a council meeting on Wednesday, unanimous approval was given to the plans, pitched by private owner Simon Heslop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former chapel would be converted into three two-bed apartments and one one-bed apartments, with five rooflights to be installed and a gable window.

The church will be turned into four apartments after planning approval

Access to the site, off Moor Lane, would be widened to 4.9 metres to help allay the safety concerns of some residents and highways officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officials felt that the use of the site as apartments would result in less traffic than its use as a community building of some sort.

Darley Dale Town Council, along with six residents had objected to the scheme, largely due to concerns over access and parking, with four parking spaces and two extra for visitors being proposed on the site.

Agent for the applicant, Nick Marriott told the meeting that access and highways safety would be improved “as far as practically possible” having taken matters “seriously” and concerns from residents “given due consideration”.

Sarah Arbon, a planning officer at the council, said a decision of the reuse of the building had gone to appeal, with a planning inspector feeling a residential use was appropriate and the site had been sufficiently marketed as a community building but with no success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr David Hughes felt four parking spaces for residents was enough and Cllr Peter Slack queried the suitability of the access and parking.

Cllr Sue Burfoot asked if the apartments could be prevented from being used as holiday lets or second homes.

Mr Whitmore said there was no such restriction the council could apply for holiday use but that would not stop someone buying them and then letting them as holiday homes.