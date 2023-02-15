The town of Chesterfield – and the fantastic people who call it their home – have given much to the world down the years.
Some, like the incredible silhouette of the world-famous Crooked Spire are obvious, but others are much less well known.
From pioneering technology, world-first inventions and even straight cucumbers and the Full Monty - here’s a look at what Chesterfield has given to the world...
1. The Channel Tunnel
The amazing feat of engineering that created a rail link beneath the English Channel, is all down to the talent of Chesterfield engineers. The town's Markham & Co company built and supplied the tunnelling equipment used to bore the hole - a well as massive rills that created parts of the London Underground, the Mersey Tunnel and the Moscow Underground.
2. Straight cucumbers
Best known for inventing The Rocket steam engine, George Stephenson is also credited for the cucumber straightener in the Victorian era here in Chesterfield. Stephenson ordered the glass cylinders to be made at his steam engine factory in Newcastle for his garden at Tapton House.
3. The greatest FA Cup semi-final - ever
In 1997, Chesterfield FC took on the might of Middlesbrough in the FA Cup Semi-Final at Old Trafford in Manchester. The thrilling game game was drawn 3-3 and hailed (at least by Spireites!) as the greatest ever. We was robbed too!
4. Oil!
Britain's first inland oil well was sunk at nearby Tibshelf in 1919. Between 1919 and 1945, nearly 30,000 barrels of oil came from the well.
Here we see a storage tank and derrick from the local Anglo-Mexican oil wells.
